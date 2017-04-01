Android Wear 2.0 hits few more watches now

Just yesterday Google confirmed the delay in the rollout of its newest Android Wear 2.0. It said that the bug was significant enough to halt the upgraded version of Android Wear 2.0 to a large number of leading smartwatch devices.

Though Android Wear 2.0 was revealed last year in May, this bug is still acting as a major setback for the company. The company said, "We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, and Tag Heuer Connected. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

Even the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style which was released by Google at the launch of Wear 2.0 are also able to run this update. Along with the above-mentioned devices, there are many other compatible Android Wear 2.0 devices which are still waiting in the queue.

That is, Casio PRO TREK Smart, ASUS ZenWatch 2 & 3, LG G Watch R, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Polar M600, Nixon Mission, and New Balance RunIQ are anticipating this software to come soon.

Out of those, five devices have already started receiving this update now on their watch. They are - the Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Polar M600 and the Nixon Mission.

It looks like almost half of the older watches will get this update. Other devices may have to wait for some more days to get this rollout. You will get a notification for this upgrade, once it is available. Otherwise, you have to manually check for it in the settings menu of a smartwatch.

The devices which received this update can fully utilize the features of Wear 2.0 such as Google Assistant, easier instant messaging, Smart Reply and also the direct download of apps from the Play store. It is also packed with few popular apps like Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and WhatsApp in it.