Android Wear 2.0 rollout delayed again as Google finds another bug

While Google officially launched the Android Wear 2.0 last month, the rollout of the second version of Google's mobile platform was delayed for many wearables by manufacturers. Google has recently revealed that the rollout delay for the wearables happened as there was a bug found during the company's testing.

Some of the wearables such as the Fossil Q Founder, the Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, and the Tag Heuer Connected has received the updates. However, the update for other wearables has been held up because of a bug found by the company while testing. Besides the three wearables mentioned earlier, LG Watch Style and Watch Sport, run on Android Wear 2.0.

Also Read: Android users will reportedly spend more money on apps than iOS users

LG designed these watches in a joint venture with Google. "For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved," said the search engine giant.

Although the company has made the revelations regarding the reason for the this delay, it still has not said anything on when should we expect the update of these devices. Interestingly, the company initially planned on rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 in February itself.

As we already know, the Android Wear 2.0 update adds quite a new features to Google's wearable platform such as an improved interface, customized watch faces, Google Assistant and Android Pay Support, on-watch Google Play store, to name a few.

We can now only hope that the rest of the devices will get the Android Wear 2.0 update soon.