Andy Rubin’s Essential may introduce smart glasses with camera and display

Android co-founder Andy Rubin, has recently released Essential phone and speaker which made noise all over the internet. Now an old patent has been reported by Patently Apple revealing few unheard aspects of the future Essential devices.

Patently Apple revealed a concept design of Essential eyeglasses with an inbuilt camera and display hardware. As a support to this statement, Rubin mentioned the Google Glasses in his interview at Code Conference a few days back. He told, "failed not because the tech was bad but because the world wasn't ready to wear them." All this hints us about the upcoming smart glasses by Essential with a renovated design.

With a similar look of Snapchat's spectacles, this concept design illustrates that it can be used to capture pictures and videos via camera integrated into the device. It also looks like they are going to include augmented reality technology to take over the place of Google Glass in this segment.

Also Read: Andy Rubin's Essential Phone with AI assistant will begin shipping next month

The patent filing states that the device will work with prescription lenses, photosensitive lenses, and also standard sunglass lenses. Few sources do say that it may include the dual-mode display with a camera placed below it to present visual overlays.

This filing reads as, "Based on the environment that the user sees, and based on the direction of the user's gaze, the processor can display an image to augment the environment around the user. For example, if the user is looking at a barcode of an item, the processor can display cheaper purchasing options of the same item."

Though it is just a concept design, this makes us expect something more from the company in the future.

Source