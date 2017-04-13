Apple to include glucose sensors in Apple Watch: Report

Have someone thought about combining technology with illness to track their symptoms? I am not speaking about latest glucometer available in the market. How about having a smartwatch to track your blood sugar level?

Yes, Apple has thought about it and they have already started working on this segment. They have hired a team of biomedical engineers just to develop glucose sensors which can later be integrated into Apple Watch. So, one can monitor his diabetes level continuously just by wearing the smartwatch entire time. Another interesting thing is, this project has been started at least five years ago.

This is a great idea by the way. This idea was initially envisioned by Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs. Many other companies have tried to develop such model which has the ability to monitor diabetes without drawing a drop of blood. But they failed miserably.

Apple will reach great heights if it succeeds in this project. It will also boost their interest in the medical field. So, we can expect many such similar kinds of devices in future under the same brand.

This secret team of researchers works at an office somewhere in Palo Alto, California, which is close to the corporate headquarters. It is said that a year ago, this research team consisted of 30 people and now the number might have increased since they are into the hiring of biomedical people.

The report says that once Apple gains an approval from federal regulatory, they will begin the testing process at some clinical sites located in and around San Francisco Bay Area.

Some sources also say that the company will make use of optical sensors to measure the indications of glucose level in blood. Though clear information is not available regarding this, we have to wait until Apple comments on this.