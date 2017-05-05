Apple is the world’s top wearables vendor in Q1 2017

Though Apple does not reveal its sales figure to the public, the analytics firm Strategy Analytics came up with a fresh set of data.

The report from Strategy Analytics say that the Apple has sold 3.5 million Apple Watch units in the recent quarter. As per this data, global wearables shipments saw a huge rise of up to 21 percent from 18.2 million during the first quarter of last year. That is, the shipment rose to 22 million units during Q1 2017 (Apple's fiscal Q2). This is a remarkable rise by the way.

Apple's shipment has been increased from 2.2 million in Q1 2016 to 3.5 million in Q1 2017. This increase in 59 percent annual rise made Apple have a share of 16 percent in the global market which in turn helped the company to overtake another brand by name Fitbit.

According to Strategy Analytics data, this big jump in shipment is all because of the Apple Watch Series 2. To speak about Fitbit, it is known as the dominant company to rule the wearable segment. But now, it saw a drop in its sale when compared to the previous shipment.

Fitbit with 4.5 million shipments in Q1 2016 is now seeing a disastrous fall with 2.9 million. The analytics firm says that the late entry to the smartwatch market may be the reason for witnessing this low sales figure.

With so many competitors around, Xiaomi managed to gain the second place with 3.4 million shipments. Regarding this, Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, says, "Apple captured 16 percent global market share and overtook Fitbit to become the world's largest wearables vendor. The new Apple Watch Series 2 is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing, and a good retail presence."

He adds, "Xiaomi shipped 3.4 million wearables for 15 percent market share worldwide in Q1 2017. Demand for its popular Mi Band fitness range was broadly flat across its core markets of Asia."

