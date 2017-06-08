Apple Watch with micro-LED display tech to be launched in 2018

Apple seems to be in plans to bring about many new changes to its wearable device category.

According to the latest report by Nikkei Asian Review, the Cupertino tech giant is all set to adopt an advanced micro-LED display technology in the wearable devices that are to be launched next year. Going by the report, the next generation Apple Watch that will be unveiled in 2018 will feature a micro-LED display.

This isn't the first time that we are hearing such rumors. The company has been rumored to be working on the next Apple Watch with micro-LED panels. Currently, Apple uses OLED panels on the existing watch models.

Why switch to micro-LED panels?

The switch to micro-LED panels on Apple Watch is said to be beneficial. It is said that the micro-LED display technology will consume low power and offer better brightness levels and color gamuts than the LCD panels. It is speculated that there is another reason that Apple seems to have opted to the switch to micro-LED panels. It is said that the company wants to cut its dependence on Samsung Electronics that supplies the OLED panels for the watch.

Large scale manufacturing of such panels

Previous reports tipped that Apple's micro-LED efforts will be housed in a manufacturing plant located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. The report continues stating that Apple is the only company right now that is in the position of rolling out micro-LED panels on a large scale, given that the display technology is in its early development stages. It states that Apple is prepping hard to adopt this technology as early as the next year.