Apple Watch NikeLab Limited Edition will be available from April 27

Apple is all set to launch a limited edition of Apple Watch in collaboration with Nike. The smartwatch which has been dubbed as Apple Watch NikeLab will be sold April 27 onwards on Nike.com, NikeLab doors, and the Apple Watch Store at Isetan Shinjuku.

"The limited edition, neutral-tonedApple Watch NikeLab maintains the beloved features of its predecessor: deep integration with the Nike+ Run Club app, exclusive Siri commands, GPS, a two-times-brighter display and water resistance to 50 meters, all made possible by a powerful dual-core processor and watchOS 3," stated Nike in a blog post while announcing the product.

The company also said, "Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans."

Apple introduced its Nike+ in 2016. The smartwatch comes with an inbuilt GPS, which tracks the wearer's pace, distance and route. It sports a bright display, allowing you to read the metrics even in intense sunlight. In addition to this, it is also water resistant up to 50 meters.

It is built on a custom sensor, which continuously measures your heart rate while you use the Workout app. You have the option to even highlight it, so you can check it quickly.

The workout app of the Nike+ offers you 12 indoor and outdoor workout options to choose from including running, cycling, biking and swimming.

Apple has not revealed what additional features it plans to bring to the upcoming Apple Watch NikeLab. The pricing detail is not known as well.