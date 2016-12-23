Asus ZenWatch 3 Goes Official in India Starting from Rs. 17,599, Exclusive to Flipkart

Asus unveiled the ZenWatch 3 smartwatch at the IFA 2016 in September. Now, this smartwatch has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 17,599. Notably, this smartwatch is exclusive to Flipkart.

The Asus ZenWatch 3 has been launched in three variants with prices ranging from Rs. 17,599 to Rs. 18,999. Of the three variants, the Gunmetal strap variants are up for pre-order from today and the silver strap model will be available from January 2017.

Talking of the specifications, the Asus ZenWatch 3 boasts of a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display featuring a resolution of 400x400 pixels and pixel density of 287 ppi. The displays adorns 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection as well.

Featuring jewelry grade 316L stainless steel, the ZenWatch 3 is claimed to be 82 percent stronger than steel due to the rigorous manufacturing process. Also, the device has IP67 rating, which makes it water and dust resistant.

Running Android Wear OS, the latest Asus smartwatch is equipped with Snapdragon Wear 2100 and 512MB RAM coupled with 4GB storage space. There are connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi as well onboard. The entire package is backed by a 340mAh battery along with HyperCharge technology rendering up to 60% charge in just 15 minutes.

With sensors such as 6-axis (G+A), ambient light sensor and activity tracker, the company claims that this smartwatch has up to 95 percent accuracy in fitness tracking. Also, the ZenWatch 3 is preloaded with 50 watch faces and these can be changed via the ZenWatch Manager app. This smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

