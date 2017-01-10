Boltt unveils a range of smart wearables at CES 2017

Boltt, a Fitness Wearable Technology company, yesterday, launched its Advanced Fitness Wearables, and an AI enabled Mobile Health Application at a press conference held during CES 2017. Some of the key products launched at the event include connected shoes , stride sensor, fitness trackers and a virtual health assistant named "B."

Arnav Kishore, Founder and CEO of Boltt technologies addressed the keynote along with Aayushi Kishore (Co-Founder). They revealed that the main intention behind unveiling these products is to solve lifestyle disorders in youth due to lack of awareness & knowledge around health.

They gave also launched the Boltt mobile app which works in tandem with the wearables. The application comes along with a virtual assistant called 'B' that interacts with the users and gives real-time voice coaching and interactive feedback on health and training, throughout the day and seamlessly converts boltt wearables into hearables.

"Our triple-threat fitness systems have been demonstrated at CES for the first time. Our vision is to change the regular fitness regimes and upgrade it with a combination of new-age thinking and technology. Boltt will be a one-stop solution place for the user's health and fitness needs" said Arnav Kishore, CEO and Founder, Boltt Sports Technologies.

The flagship product of the line-up is the connected shoes developed with the help of Stride Sensor. This sensor comes embedded inside the shoes, but can also be clipped on any shoe or be worn with the help of an ankle band. It can analyze performance metrics for sports like Soccer, Rugby, and Hockey among others. The sensor claims to provide 97% accurate results, thanks to the Garmin-patented SDM technology.

Every connected shoe comes equipped with functionalities like energy bounce back, impact absorption, supportive cushioning balance and balanced gripping ground control for a comfortable and natural movement.

The product unveiling was also joined by Sally Edwards (Triathlete, Running Expert and Founder of Heart Zones Inc, a Heart Rate Technology Company based out of Sacramento, California, US) and Mark Steele, a Sports Scientist and Biokineticist from South Africa.

Commenting on advance coaching platform by Boltt, Mark Steele said, "Together with Boltt, we have created a very powerful tech-enabled sports training platform called Specialised Sports Performance (SSP). This platform will analyse data from the Boltt Stride Sensor and provide real-time feedback by displaying essential metrics of training and well-being for each player for coaches to observe."

"Our mission is to Make America Fit! We have been working with Boltt to include their stride sensor to work with a Custom Group Fitness Platform designed for Schools and health Clubs," said Sally Edwards.

"Our plan is to take the Boltt wearables mainstream by tapping major use cases across fitness chains, sports academies, corporates, schools and insurance companies. This will be in addition to the direct offline and online retail channels across the US, Asia and Europe. We are looking at becoming a leading player in the digital health ecosystem. We will also soon be integrating other wearables with the Boltt Health and Fitness App. The mission is to make our AI as scalable as possible," said Aayushi Kishore.

