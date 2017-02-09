Broadcast Wearables launches the world’s 1st smart fitness t-shirt with navigation

Broadcast Wearables, an innovative startup comprsing of technology enthusiasts, have come up with a new way to make people's lives better. If you have noticed, wearable tech is trending these days in the market.

So, in a world where fitness tracking technology is trending and evolving every day, Broadcast Wearables, have come up with SYGNAL Fitness T-shirt which is a smart fitness t-shirt that can count the steps, calories burnt, floors climbed and sync with MAPS to help navigate you.

Commenting on this unique innovation, Ayyappa Nagubandi, Co-founder and CEO of Broadcast Wearables said, "The Sygnal fitness t-shirt is another innovation that marries technology with wearable clothing. It's a first of its kind product and we are sure customers will love it."

As for the t-shirt, it comes with a magic controller built into it and there is a SYGNAL app, available on both the Google Play store and Apple App store.

You have to download the app, sync it with the t-shirt and the app will collect the data from the magic controller and display on your phone/tablet. The magic controller has a battery life of upto 5 days, is rechargeable and comes with its own USB cable.

The app fetches data from the t-shirt every 15 minutes and displays the same in the app. While the t-shirt and the app are in sync, it further tells you exactly the number of steps you've walked, the number of floors you've climbed, and the number of calories you've burnt.

Additionally, as per the company, the t-shirt also helps you navigate without having to look at your phone screen. The T-shirt has two inbuilt vibration sensors on both shoulders that sense when maps wants you to go right or left and will vibrate accordingly.

This smart t-shirt is available for pre-order on the crowdfunding platform, FuelADream.com, and it starts at NR 2,499, as against the MRP of INR 4,999. The company is offering a clean 50% off (India shipping) and incase if you are abroad you will have to pay $59-$99 for the t-shirt and global shipping.

IANS

