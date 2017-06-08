Everything announced by Apple in WWDC 2017

A couple of days back, the Cupertino giant Apple held its biggest event-- World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose.

At this, the company has unveiled both hardware including Macbook Pro and software as well. Today, we have compiled a list of things that Apple introduced at WWDC 2017.

iOS 11 With iOS 11, Apple has introduced some design changes including bolder fonts, borderless buttons, new animations, and other small tweaks. Moreover, there was some major overhaul as well including the Control Center, which has an entirely new look. Also, the Lock Screen and the Notification Center have been merged so pulling down now bring both Notification Center and Lock Screen. Also, the file management has seen an improvement through a new Files app and much more. MacOS High Sierra Apple also introduced MacOS High Sierra a.k.a MacOS 10.13 with some significant updates. As per the update, this one has an Apple File System (APFS), that optimizes solid state storage with native encryption, crash protection, and other features. Moreover, the Metal 2 is built into it adding support for speech recognition, natural language processing, and computer vision. WatchOS The watchOS 4 introduces new watch faces, including Siri, that offer suggestions based on preference and time. Moreover, there are other improvements including improved workout app and GymKit functions. Also, the music app got a new design that syncs with new music mix, apple payment as well. Homepod In an attempt to counter Google Home and Amazon's Echo, Apple launched its HomePod weight superior sound quality as its main focus. This 7-inch tall device has seven beam-forming tweeters, upward-facing woofer, A8 chip, and Siri. Macbooks, iMac, iPad Apple introduced refreshed version of Macbooks, iMac and Macbook Pro models with faster Kaby Lake processors, faster SSD option, improved GPU and more. Apple also unveiled 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch iPads as well with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and much more.