Fastrack launches "Reflex" activity tracker; Price, features and more

Fastrack, the popular youth brand which has carved a niche for itself in offering trendy and stylish watches has taken a step further into the wearables market. The company has just launched 'Reflex', which is the brand's first offering in the smart wearable segment. And it looks like this new product will allow millennials to exhibit their passion and unique personalities while accessorizing, doing so with confidence.

On the same note, Ayushman Chiranewala, Head of Marketing, Fastrack explains, "At Fastrack, we have consistently endeavored to meet the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that aim to fulfill their growing aspirations. "With Reflex, Fastrack aims to cater to the needs of multi-faceted, new-age millennial who desire the next step in the combination of quirky design and smart features."

SEE ALSO: Levi's and Google unveils connected Commuter Jacket

Commenting on the launch as well, Somprabh Singh, Head of Design and Technology mentioned, "The Fastrack Reflex band is created with the youth in mind- to give them a seamless experience with our introduction into the wearable technology category."

Not only that, with Reflex, Fastrack is delivering a smart wearable which is cool yet intelligent, with a wide range of interesting features. While we have got our hands on the device, here is what we think about Reflex.