Fastrack launches "Reflex" activity tracker; Price, features and more

Fastrack, the popular youth brand which has carved a niche for itself in offering trendy and stylish watches has taken a step further into the wearables market. The company has just launched 'Reflex', which is the brand's first offering in the smart wearable segment. And it looks like this new product will allow millennials to exhibit their passion and unique personalities while accessorizing, doing so with confidence.
On the same note, Ayushman Chiranewala, Head of Marketing, Fastrack explains, "At Fastrack, we have consistently endeavored to meet the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that aim to fulfill their growing aspirations. "With Reflex, Fastrack aims to cater to the needs of multi-faceted, new-age millennial who desire the next step in the combination of quirky design and smart features."
Commenting on the launch as well, Somprabh Singh, Head of Design and Technology mentioned, "The Fastrack Reflex band is created with the youth in mind- to give them a seamless experience with our introduction into the wearable technology category."
Not only that, with Reflex, Fastrack is delivering a smart wearable which is cool yet intelligent, with a wide range of interesting features. While we have got our hands on the device, here is what we think about Reflex.
Stylish and Colorful
Alerts and Notification
Compatibility
Battery
Price
Well to start off, let's begin with the positives. The device looks stylish and comes with dual-color bands. The outside of the band has one color and the inner part has a different one. According to the company, it will be available in various different colors; chic purple, distinctive black, and dazzling blue. So you get to choose from many. Further, the band is made out a rubber-like material that feels comfortable and secure.
Going on, the device comes with a decent sized display screen which shows incoming call notifications and texts and Fastrack has said that it enables its smart-wearer to keep track of their activity for the day, calories consumed and stores up to 15 days of exercise data memory.
But one flaw this device has is that there is no always on display. So you have to tap the device every time to wake it. Well, we will have to test it out fully to know more details and check how accurate it is as well.
While that will take some time, the Reflex, on the other hand, comes equipped with a sedentary reminder, and this will basically notify you if you're stationary for long intervals. From what we have been told the band also helps track sleep patterns.
The band is compatible with iOS and Android devices. However, the device does not have support for third party apps and that's a bummer. Hopefully, Fastrack will bring the integration in its future products. And if it does it would make the device more appealing to the "youths".
While we are suggesting few things, interestingly, this wearable is unique. Why? It does not require an external charger as the product itself acts as a USB and charges within 60 minutes. Besides, the company claims that Reflex has a 14 day battery life and that it has been specifically designed to meet the all the needs of today's youth.
Having said all that, Fastrack's Reflex is priced at Rs. 1,995 and it is hitting stores on the 13th of March 2017. So the device can be purchased from Fastrack, World of Titan, and other retail stores in India.
Final Words
Now that Fastrack is getting into the wearable segment and has introduced Reflex at such price range, it will be in direct competition with Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 which is one of the most popular activity trackers in the market today.