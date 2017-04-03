Fitbit Alta HR launched at Rs 14,999; to be exclusively sold via Amazon India

If you are a kind of person who likes to make more informed decisions about health and stay motivated to reach the wellness goals in style, then you can opt for Fitbit's Alta HR which is available on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

This device was already made available for pre-order on Amazon.in last month. Known for its ultra-slim design and PurePulse continuous heart rate monitoring feature, this is said to surely attract all the youngsters who love to stay fit. After April 16th, one can also buy this device across major India retailers including Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Jumbo and Vijay Sales retail stores.

Other than tracking the heart rate continuously, it is also packed with some other interesting attributes such as Sleep Stages, Reminders to Move, Auto Sleep Tracking and SmartTrack Auto Exercise Recognition.

This device is also capable of sending calls, messages, emails and calendar alerts to the users. With the display on board, a user can also customize the clock faces based on his need. Like other trackers, even this will monitor the details such as a number of minutes that the user was active, a number of steps taken, distance covered by him and the number of calories burnt.

Along with the above-mentioned features, it also includes two sleeping tools known as Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights. By using accelerometer and heart rate information, the Sleep Stages will be able to determine the amount of time spent in light, awake at night, deep and REM sleep.

Sleep Stages will be available globally this Spring and it is compatible with Alta HR. Whereas, Sleep Insights are said to be compatible with all the devices of Fitbit. Sleep Insights guides the user on how much sleep is required and how one can improve it by examining the Fitbit data which is gained from over 3 billion nights of logged sleep.

One doesn't have to worry about its battery life since it will last for up to a week just on a single charge. This Fitbit device which comes in black, blue, gray and fuchsia color variants are priced at Rs 14,999. Whereas, the two other special edition colors - GunMetal and Rose Gold are available at Rs 16,999.

On the other hand, there are few cheaper fitness devices such as Classic fitness band which is priced at Rs 2,999 and Luxe leather band at Rs 5,999.