Fitbit Heart Rate-Tracking Devices accurately track sleep stages: Study

It is a known fact, Fitbit is one of the premier providers of connected health and fitness products. According to a new study by a bunch of polysomnography technicians, Fitbit's wrist-worn trackers with inbuilt movement and cardiac sensors, such as the Fitbit Alta HR, Fitbit Blaze and Fitbit Charge 2, can accurately determine light, deep and REM sleep stages.

Dr. Conor Heneghan, lead sleep research scientist at Fitbit, will present the findings of the study, "Estimation of Sleep Stages Using Cardiac and Accelerometer Data from a Wrist-Worn Device," at SLEEP 2017, the joint conference of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, in Boston from June 3-6.

The study demonstrates that the Fitbit devices have the ability to track sleep stages in normal adults to a great extent. You can actually keep a track on your sleep cycle and also find out if you are getting sufficient sleep.

"With our sleep tracking tools, Fitbit has transformed what people can learn about their sleep habits by taking the ability to track sleep stages out of a lab and putting it on the wrist," said Dr. Heneghan.

"The ability to easily track your sleep not only helps individuals better understand their own sleep, it also unlocks significant potential for us to better understand population health and gain new insights into the mysteries of sleep and its connection to a variety of health conditions," he further added.

Fitbit introduced the new sleep features to some of its devices in April 2017. Basically, the wearables use heart rate variability to estimate the amount of time spent in light, deep and REM sleep, as well as time awake each night to help better recognize sleep quality.

Fitbit analysis has also shown that age and gender impact your sleep cycle.