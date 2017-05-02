Fitbit’s new Smartwatch and Bluetooth earbud revealed in leaks

It's known that Fitbit is working on smartwatches sometime back. Now few new images have been leaked online to support this statement.

Yahoo Finance obtained a press shot, which is of the upcoming smartwatch and first pair of Bluetooth headphones from Fitbit. These images say quite a lot about the specs of the device. If you look carefully, you will get to know that these leaked images of smartwatch resemble the company's another smartwatch by name Blaze. We will see in detail about the specs obtained from this leaks.

Specs of smartwatch The leaked image is of a smartwatch with codename "Higgs". The watch is designed to have a square shape, similar to Apple's Watch Series 2. Also Read: Fitbit Alta HR launched at Rs 14,999; to be exclusively sold via Amazon India It will come with a color display of 1,000 nits of brightness, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitor, touchless payments support, onboard storage for music and four days of battery life. The watch is made up of the aluminum unibody design, which allows the users to swap watch bands for around $300. Improper placement of the antenna The smartwatch is having an issue with integrating third-party apps in it. The device is also said to have problems with GPS since antennas are placed at a wrong position. The waterproof design of the smartwatch is not yet confirmed. Because of all these issues, it may have to undergo redesign process. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Mi 6 Commemorative Edition announced today According to Yahoo Finance, the company may delay the launch this device and may be priced at $300 or approx Rs. 19,237. Bluetooth Earphones Fitbit is also planning on launching a pair of Bluetooth earphones in the market. With codename "Parkside", this wireless device comes in two colors- Nightfall Blue and Lunar Gray. No much information is known about this earphone yet. But the design looks similar to Beats and Apple's (AAPL) Beats X earbuds. With a metallic accent, it comes with in-ear molds like other traditional earbuds to help drown out ambient noise.

