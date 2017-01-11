Fitbit quietly acquires London-based smartwatch startup Vector for an undisclosed amount

Fitbit, the fitness band manufacturer, was recently in the news for what it did to Pebble after acquiring them. And now, the company has acquired yet another smartwatch company, Vector, which is based out of London.

However, the acquisition amount is not yet disclosed by either of the companies. Also, there are no words regarding the deal, but Vector officially posted the merging on their website as follows:

Today, we are happy to announce that the Vector Watch team and our software platform are joining Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness market! We believe this is an important milestone as a moment when we will start building other new and amazing products, features and experiences, incorporating our unique technology and know how with Fitbit's experience and global community.

That said, this acquisition doesn't affect Vector in providing support to their previous products. Nearly a month ago, after acquiring Pebble, Fitbit cut down the support for all the Pebble products. But, that isn't the case with Vector. Nevertheless, there won't be any new features added to the already existing Vector products.

To recall, Vector was established in March 2015 and immediately launched two smartwatches, namely, the Vector Meridian and Vector Luna. The highlight of these smartwatches was they were rated to offer 30 days of battery life, which is insane considering the modern day smartwatches terrible show.

As of now, there is no information on how this acquisition will affect Vector. We will update once if there's any relevant information comes out.