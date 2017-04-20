Garmin to soon launch its Fenix 5 Series wearables in India

Garmin is soon going to launch its high-end multisport GPS wearables Fenix 5 series in India. It will be available in three different variants: Fenix 5, Fenix 5S and Fenix 5X.

"Millennials are constantly watching out for innovative products with no limitations. They want an entire package-flawless design, smart feature set, ease of use and a perfect fit. The Fenix 5 series from Garmin has all the elements," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India, in a statement. All the Fenix 5 models are Wi-Fi enabled and come with wrist-based heart rate technology.

Also Read: Timex IQ+ Move smartwatch launched at Rs. 9,995

The Fenix 5 sports a 1.2" display with the resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, while the 5S has a 1.1" display with the resolution of 218 x 218 pixels. In addition to this, the display comes with LED backlighting, which ensures that readability is not a problem even in intense sunlight.

Every Fenix 5 series watch features advanced GPS and GLONASS satellite reception to track in more challenging environments than GPS alone. They also feature an accelerometer, barometric altimeter, digital compass and gyro sensor.

You can also receive emails, texts and alerts on your Fenix 5 series watches. The watches can be customized by downloading apps, widgets and data fields from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

However, these watches from the Fenix 5 series are not going to be on your pocket. Both the Fenix 5 and Fenix 5S are available in the US for $599.99, while the 5X is priced at $699.99. The company is yet to announce their prices for the Indian market.