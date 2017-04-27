Google working on a pair of Bluetooth headphones?

Google is trying its hands at an array of devices. The company had already announced the Google Glass, Pixel lineup of smartphones and a few others.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled the 360-degree camera in collaboration with Xiaomi. Now there are talks that Google is prepping an exciting product. Well, the product in question is a pair of Bluetooth headphones. The accessory was recently spotted at the FCC along with a set of photos. This is a little unusual for any device that is yet to be announced.

The FCC listing also sheds light on the technical specifications of the upcoming Google Bluetooth headphones. But, the images do not reveal any potential interesting information about the same.

Active Noise Canceling The Bluetooth headphones that Google is prepping is said to feature Active Noise Canceling that one can enable or disable with the help of a dedicated toggle. 600mAh battery The Google product in question that had visited the FCC is said to feature a 600mAh battery under its hood. The FCC listing claims that the battery can last for 25 hours on normal usage and if ANC is turned on, it can be used for 16 hours or less. Several controls On each of the headphones' cups, there are many controls for play/pause, volume, and on/off. There is a Google circle in four colors on the cups showing that it is a Google product. Also Read: Xiaomi and Google launch new 360-degree camera microUSB port The Google headphones seems to feature a microUSB port. Even the USB cable has been shown in on the images revealed by FCC. The battery can be charged via a microUSB port.

