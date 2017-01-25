Google releases the final Developer Preview of Android Wear 2.0 ahead of February 9 official launch

Google today announced the final Developer Preview of the Android Wear 2.0 and is now available for download to whoever wants to use and report bugs to Google ahead of its official launch.

Google said that the latest release would be the final Developer Preview, which means that the bugs and stability in the OS will be much better when compared to the previous Developer Preview. As of now, Google released five Developer Preview builds for the Android Wear 2.0 testing out various features in the OS.

Also Read: Honor 6X launched in India starting at Rs. 12,999; exclusive to Amazon

The major feature added in the Developer Preview 5 is the iOS support. Back in 2015, Google added the support of pairing your Android Wear watches with iOS, but now users can thoroughly distribute apps to iPhone as well.

Here’s the official changelog posted by Google on their forums.

Other Enhancement and Bug Fixes

Navigation Drawer: Flip a flag to toggle to the single-page, icon-only action drawer, which provides faster, more streamlined navigation to different views in your app.

NFC HCE support: NFC Host Card Emulation FEATURE_NFC_HOST_CARD_EMULATION is now supported.

ProGuard and Complication API: New ProGuard configuration means complication data container classes will no longer be obfuscated. This fixes a ClassNotFoundException when watch faces are trying to access data supplied by a difficulty data provider.

Google on their forums revealed that the update would be rolled out to the public by early February. However, rumors suggested that the search giant will release the update on February 9 along with two new LG-made Android Wear Smartwatches.

SOURCE