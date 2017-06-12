Google's Daydream View hits shelves in India, priced at Rs. 6,499

Google has finally unveiled the Daydream View, virtual reality headset in India. Daydream view is available only on Flipkart currently although the headset is listed on the Google online store. The headset gear was launched in Google I/O Conference in 2016 and has been on sale in several countries since November 2016.



Daydream View has been priced generously for Rs. 6499 and is available in just one color i.e. slate. It is Google's first VR headset and is compatible with a limited number of smartphones which are Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Moto Z, ZTE Axon 7, and Huawei Mate 9 Pro.

It has been announced that the Daydream will be compatible with Samsung Galaxy S8 and ASUS Zenfone AR soon enough.

Daydream View allows users to plug-in their phone directly to it which allows Daydream to use the smartphone display and sensors to build up a VR experience. The VR headset comes with a wireless remote control along with sensors and buttons on the gear itself. Daydream View has been made with breathable fabric which makes it light in weight and also allows for a comfortable fit.

"Daydream view promises users a mesmerising experience. Swim with a pod of dolphins, stand at the edge of a volcano and even visit Pluto with Daydream View. Users can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere," said Clay Bavor, VP of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality at Google.

It can be expected that with the launch of Daydream View several other VR gear manufacturers will try to find a market in India. Although, Indian users have not been too keen about the VR technology in India there still might be hope.