Google's Handwriting Input app makes its way to smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0

Android Wear 2.0 first made its way to the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport in February. These two devices came with Google's handwriting keyboard pre-installed in them. While the Android Wear 2 started hitting a few smartwatches, they were yet to get the handwriting keyboard.

However, things have changed for the better. Google's Handwriting Input app can now be accessed from the Google Play Sore for smartwatches, which run Android Wear 2.0. Another thing to be kept in mind is that even the G Watch Style and LG Watch Sport owners have to install the app as on their devices as well. Apparently, the pre-loaded Handwriting Input app is not functioning for some reason.

Essentially, if your smartwatch is now powered by Android Wear 2.0 either it got an update or came with it installed from before, you would still have to go the Play Store and download the Google Handwriting Input app.

The Google Handwriting Input app was first launched way back in 2015, and at the moment it supports 97 different languages.

The Google Handwriting Input app allows the users to write with their fingers or a stylus instead of typing on a keyboard. It has the ability to recognize the user's handwriting input accurately. It even offers support for printed and cursive writing as well as emojis.

After you have installed the app, you just have to open it and then follow the instructions in order to enable it. You can opt to switch to the regular version of keyboard anytime.