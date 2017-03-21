Guess launches a smartwatch with Android 2.0 for both men and women

With the launch of Guess Connect in 2015, the American fashion brand Guess embraced the trend of wearable technology. Now, they have come up with an announcement to extend their lead in the growing smartwatch segment.

They have unveiled a new smartwatch which is powered by Android Wear 2.0, Google's smartwatch platform and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip. Similar to its predecessors, this is named as Guess Connect and available in 41mm and 44mm sizes. Watch aimed at women sports a 41mm case, clear crystals around it and comes with silver, gold, and rose gold versions.

The men's version does not have crystals around its 44mm case. Thus, this watch is set to target both male and female buyers. So, it will surely attract ladies who always wished to have smaller size smartwatch which is not offered by other smartwatch brands. It is also said that over a hundred combinations of the display face, color, and subdials are available in this brand.

Elizabeth Thompson, Senior Vice President Global Product and Marketing for GUESS Watches says, "This relationship is truly fashion at your fingertips with touch technology in a trendy, versatile way giving consumers fun ways to create their own watch wardrobe all while staying connected - a true blend of fashion and lifestyle functionality".

The highly integrated Qualcomm processor aims to support sleek designs and always-on connectivity. This device is also said to include a keyboard and other features like handwriting. This watch will be compatible with Android and iOS smartphones as well. Price and other information are not yet available.

Guess Connect is expected to launch later this year. So, let us wait and see what are the other features offered by Guess in their ultra new smartwatch.

Source