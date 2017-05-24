Honor A2 Smartband with heart rate monitor launched; Specs and more

If you are a fitness enthusiast who loves to keep your body fit no matter where you are, then here is a great product for you. Huawei has launched Honor A2 Smartband which helps you get into shape this season.

Earlier the company has launched Honor A1 Smartband which lacked few features in it. Now, this new band can be considered as an upgraded version of its predecessor which is designed to meet the requirements of the users. This band has couple of exciting features in it that is surely going to grab the attention of fitness freaks.

Design and Display As mentioned earlier, Honor A2 lacked display in it. But, the company added this display feature in the new smartband. It comes with a 0.96-inch OLED display having an impressive luminosity. Also Read: New smartwatch Cito is designed to move in five different directions Remaining designs are similar to look like its predecessor. It comes with a rubber strap and four different color options. Highlights A continuous heart rate monitor, sedentary reminder, a sleep monitor, a calorie counter, and a pedometer are the highlights of this smartband. The continuous heart rate monitor differentiates the variety of exercises performed by you whereas, the calorie counter keeps track of burnt calories. A pedometer counts the steps and also capable of detecting whether you are cycling or running.

The Honor A2 also comes with standard notification alerts and a find-my-phone feature which helps you in finding your device when you are not able to recollect where you dropped it. Overall specs The A2 smartband is designed to be compatible with devices running Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (8.0 and above) operating system while connected via Bluetooth 4.2 technology. Also Read: Lenovo Smart Band HW01 launched at Rs. 1,999; exclusive to Flipkart The band is also IP67 certified and houses a 95mAh battery which is more than enough to make a device run continuously for 9 days. Availability The Honor A2 Smartband will be available in four different colors options- black, red, white, and yellow. The device is placed with a price tag of 30$ and will begin its sale on Vmall from June 9.