Huami launches waterproof Amazfit Fitness band

You might have heard of Mi Band and Mi Band 2 which played very well in a wearable segment. They are actually manufactured by Huami, though they are branded as Xiaomi products.

Other than these devices, Huami also manufactures premium fitness bands with the brand name Amazfit. These Amazfit products are sold only in U.S and few Western markets. Now it has come up with another fitness band which is said to function similar to Mi Band 2. It also features to have more fitness and health tracking attributes in it. Now let us see what makes this device so special.

Display and Design Weighing just 10g, this fitness band is said to be ultra-light. The body of this device is made up of both aluminum and stainless steel whereas, the strap is of skin-friendly rubber which is having a width of 19mm. Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Mi 6 Commemorative Edition announced today It is having an OLED display of 0.42-inch at the front and one can access time, date and other features using that display. Different sensors used The Amazfit smart band comes with various sensors such as ECG sensor, PPG photoelectric sensor, and a triaxial acceleration sensor. The ECG sensor is designed to monitor heart rate, pulse and then display it on the device or any connected smartphone via low energy-Bluetooth 4.0. On the other hand, a PPG photoelectric sensor is used here to monitor the heart rate as well as sleep pattern. Dust and Waterproof The Amazfit band is IP67 certified. That is, the body of the device is built to withstand both dust and water. The device takes just 2.5 hours to get fully charged and it comes with a 95mAH battery. Once charged fully, it can last up to a week.

With so many fitness features, this band will be sold for a higher price of 699 Yuan (~$101). This is five times more than the current cost of the Mi Band 2. This device is offered in different color variants such as- Deep Black, Rose Gold, and Sapphire Blue.

