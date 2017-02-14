Huawei Watch 2 will be launched at MWC 2017, CEO confirms

Google announced the Android Wear 2.0 only in the last week along with a couple of LG smartwatches. This way, the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport carry the credits for being the world's first smartwatches to run the latest OS.

Following LG, other manufacturers are also lining up to unveil their smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0. One such wearable is the Huawei Watch 2. The company's CEO, Richard Yu, took to Weibo to confirm that a new smartwatch running Google's latest wearable OS will be announced at the MWC 2017. The post also had the hashtag #HuaweiWatch2 and a photo of a man in sports gear taking a look at the watch on his wrist.

This is a huge clue pointing at the Watch 2's launch later this month. Also, it shows that the second generation Huawei Watch will have a greater focus on health and physical activity tracking. As of now, there is no mention on the potential specifications of the device from the company.

Also Read: Huawei P10 Plus with a colossal 8GB of RAM spotted in Spain

In the last month, the Huawei Watch 2 hit the rumor mills and was tipped to arrive with an inbuilt SIM card providing cellular connectivity. This way, the smartwatch can be used independently without being connected to a smartphone. Otherwise, the device is rumored to arrive with a 1.4-inch display and a 42mm body. There could be a choice between leather and stainless steel for the band. To know more details about the Huawei Watch 2, we need to wait for the announcement to happen in a couple of weeks.

Source