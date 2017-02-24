Huawei Watch 2 press renders reveal SIM card slot and sporty look

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Huawei is all geared up to unveil the P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones. We also believe that the Huawei Watch 2 based on the latest iteration of Android Wear might be announced at the event.

Meanwhile, Evan Blass has revealed the purported press renders of the smartwatch revealing that it might feature a sportier look. As per the leakster, the Huawei Watch 2 will be codenamed Leo and features a rugged appeal along with two physical buttons on its right. The strap of this alleged smartwatch appears to be made of rubber.

The interesting tidbit that these renders have revealed is the presence of a SIM card slot supporting cellular connectivity. Even earlier reports have tipped at the support for cellular connectivity in the Huawei Watch 2. However, there seems to be no confirmation on whether the smartwatch will support 3G or 4G LTE. With cellular connectivity, the users of this smartwatch can use it as a standalone device to make and answer phone calls without the necessity of pairing it with a phone.

From the press renders those were revealed, it is likely that the Huawei Watch 2 might arrive in Grey, Orange, and Black color options. Based on Android Wear 2.0, this 42mm smartwatch might arrive with 1.4-inch display. Contradictory to these details, an earlier report showed the leather and stainless stell variants of the smartwatch.

Whatever it is, we need to wait until Sunday as the announce of the Watch 2 and P10 lineup of smartphones will be announced then at the MWC 2017.

Source