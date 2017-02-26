Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic unveiled with SIM card slot

Huawei teased that it will unveil the second generation smartwatch at the MWC 2017. As assured, the company has unveiled the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic Edition along with the P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones. Huawei has announced a Porsche Design Watch 2 with a new design.

The Watch 2 sports a 1.2-inch display with a resolution of 390x390 pixels. Running on Android Wear 2.0, the smartwatch employs Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. There is 4GB storage capacity and 768 MB RAM in the watch.

The highlight of the Huawei Watch 2 is the SIM card slot supporting a nano SIM. This way, the watch can be used as a standalone device to make and answer calls. There are connectivity options including 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. With 4G, users can download standalone apps as well.

There is in-built GPS, heart rate monitor, IP68 rating for water resistance and more. These smartwatches also support Android Pay and Google Assistant. The 420mAh battery with support for fast charging offers a long battery life of 2 days on normal usage, and 21 days on watch mode along with step tracking.

The Watch 2 is priced at €329 for the Bluetooth variant and €379 for the 4G variant. The Watch 2 Classic is priced at €399 for the Bluetooth variant. The smartwatches will go on sale starting from March.