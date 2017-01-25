Huawei Watch 2 with cellular connectivity and Android Wear 2.0 to be announced at the MWC 2017

It looks like Huawei is planning big for the MWC 2017. After rumors confirming about the launch of Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at the mega tech event, there might be a Smartwatch launch as well. Dubbed as the Huawei Watch 2, it will be the successor to the company's previous Huawei Watch, launched in October 2015.

According to Venture Beat, Huawei is planning to introduce a new Android Wear 2.0 powered Smartwatch at the MWC 2017. Also, it is reported that the phone will come with support for cellular connectivity. But, the report cites that there is no relevant information regarding the cellular technology to be used in the device whether it be LTE supported or 3G supported.

The upcoming Huawei Watch 2 will sport much better look than the Huawei Watch, and there might be some new straps introduced as well.

Google, today announced the final Developer Preview of the Android Wear 2.0 and the final announcement would be made on February 9, according to several rumors.