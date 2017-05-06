Huawei Watch Beta users to get Android Wear 2.0

Huawei has released their first Android Wear smartwatch in 2015 and still, this device is playing great in the wearable segment.

The users of this smartwatch have embraced each and every feature offered by this device. So, there is no surprise to seeing those users eagerly waiting for this new Android Wear 2.0 update. Finally, the day has come where Android Wear update has been released to them. The company started rolling out this update and soon every user will be able to download it.

Also Read: Huawei Watch: 8 Things to Consider Before Buying the Smartwatch

For now, only those on the latest developer preview will be able to get it first. Once the company makes sure that this update has no issues to deal with, then they will roll out to other devices running a stable software.

This update will be made available for all the variants of the Huawei watch such as Classic, Women, and Standard. You can go to the settings menu to check for this updates if you did not receive it. But the thing is, it will wipe out all your watch's data if you are updating from the developer preview.

Also Read: Apple is the world's top wearables vendor in Q1 2017

This new update has so many features to offer. It will bring a new Android Wear Play store, Standalone apps, advanced Wi-Fi features, improved messaging, new watch faces and Google Assistant in it.

Since the company has been working on this update for several months and they are using Huawei Watch for the testing purpose, there is no doubt in expecting something high from this Wear 2.0 update.

Source