Huawei will unveil a new smartband Honor Band 3 on June 12

It looks like Huawei is gearing up to launch a new smartband in the market soon.

Well, the company has just released a poster or more likely a teaser on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo and the image kind of gives us an idea that Huawei has been working on a new smartband. While the poster doesn't reveal much, it seems that the company will unveil the new Honor Band 3.

Interestingly, the poster also reveals the date for the launch of this new product. The date given is June 12 and this coincides with the Honor 9 launch event as well. Basically, Huawei will be announcing both the products at the same event.

Talking about some of the expected features of this new smartband, Honor Band 3 could likely come with IP67 rating, meaning the smartband will be water resistance. Moreover, Huawei also released a budget friendly smartband the Honor Band A2 just a few weeks back. This smartband came with features like OLED screen, heart-rate sensor, exercise tracker, sleep tracker as well as pedometer. Apart from these, the device could also be connected to smartphone via Bluetooth to receive various notifications about the user's daily activities.

Likewise, the upcoming Honor Band 3 is also expected to come with an OLED display and should flaunt similar features. However, it is also expected that this smartband will be a more premium product. In terms of pricing, the Honor Band 3 is expected to be costlier than the Band A2 which is priced at 200 Yuan (approx Rs. 1,897).

If Huawei will bring this device to the market, then it will likely go up against Xiaomi's Mi Band 2 and other smartbands from popular brands. If you have missed it, reports suggest that Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch a new smartband possibly the Mi Band 3 in the market soon.

