Intex FitRist Cardio smart band launched at Rs 1,499

Intex has just launched a new wearable device in the smart band category. Dubbed as the FitRist Cardio, it is an advanced and upgraded version of the Intex FitRist.

This smart band has been equipped with interesting features aimed at fitness lovers. Moreover, the Intex FitRist Cardio is priced at Rs 1,499 and is exclusively available for purchase on Amazon. The smart band is available in black color.

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, "Since our entry into the wearable segment in 2015, with iRist Smartwatch and FitRist band, Intex has been well received by the market and to enrich our bouquet of offerings, Intex FitRist Cardio has been designed to fulfill the needs and become a one-stop solution for those who take their fitness seriously."

So what does this new smart band feature? Let's have a look.

Heart rate Sensor, Notifications, Device Support Well, the Intex FitRist Cardio does come with a heart sensor that helps track your heartbeats. The smart fitness band also measures the total number of steps, the amount of calories burnt and you can even schedule fitness activities as well as keep track of the time and date. Further, the smart band provides notifications for apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS as well. The notifications are displayed on the screen. Alerts for incoming calls are also provided. The Intex FitRist can be paired with Android and iOS devices. Sleep Tracking, Alarms, Remote Control and Other Features The Intex FitRist Cardio has a feature with which you can track your sleeping patterns. You can also set alarms for daily reminders like drinking water, gym sessions, running sessions and more. SEE ALSO: Intex Aqua A4 with Android Nougat to be launched at Rs. 3,999 Additionally, the smart band lets you control your music playlist. And that's not it. You can also use the fitness band to control the camera of your smartphone with a remote shutter feature. For security, the smart fitness band comes with an Anti-Lost feature and it will alert you when the fitness band is out of its 10-meter range. This smart band is also water resistant. Specifications As for the specifications of this device, the Intex FitRist Cardio features a 2.18cm OLED display with the resolution of 96×32. The fitness band comes with 32 KB of RAM and 256 KB of storage with a period of three days to store data. The Intex FitRist Cardio is powered by an 80mAh battery with standby time of up to seven days. For connectivity, the fitness band comes with Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with Android 4.4 KitKat and above and iOS 7.0 to 9.2.