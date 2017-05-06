Lenovo Smart Band HW01 launched at Rs. 1,999; exclusive to Flipkart

Lenovo has announced the launch of the Smart Band HW01, their first smart band in the country. This smart band is priced at Rs. 1,999. The device has been launched only in the Black color option and is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

The Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is a feature rich fitness band for its pricing. There is a 0.91-inch OLED screen that displays all the information. There are additional features that help you keep a track of your fitness and sleep pattern as well. It is a water resistant device and features a silicone strap too. The smart band from Lenovo is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Design and build The Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is a water resistant fitness band with the IP65 rating. The deice features a skin-friendly strap made of silicone. It has a stainless steel buckle as well. Sports Mode The fitness band from Lenovo has a Sports Mode for real time heart rate monitoring. In this mode, the band will automatically detect your heart rate once in every 15 minutes. It vibrates whenever the heart rate reaches the threshold. Sleep tracking too Apart from fitness, the smart band can track your sleep pattern. It has an anti-sleep mode that will automatically wake up in case you sleep beyond the preset sleep timing. Other features Besides being compatible with Android and iOS devices, this Lenovo Smart Band HW01 lets you share your fitness details on social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter. It supports Google Fit and Apple HealthKit as well. It vibrates when you get an email, call, message of notification from WhatsApp or Facebook. 5-day battery life The smart band from Lenovo comes fitted with an 850mAh Li-Po battery that can render a backup of up to 5 days. Though this smart band is said to be a competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the latter gives 20 days battery life.