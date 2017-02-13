Lets meet the first Made in India smart VR Box - “Bingo V-200 VR Box”

Bingo Technologies is one of the many consumer electronics' accessories player in India today. All geared up to set a benchmark, the firms is announces the first ever "Made in India" smart VR Box, called the "Bingo V-200 VR Box".

The newly launched VR Box is available at a price tag of Rs. 649 exclusively on all the leading online stores, which include - Amazon, PayTM, Snapdeal, Flipkart, and Shopclues. Now, let's take a detailed look at the Bingo V-200 VR Box.

The company asserts that the newly launched V-200 offers a rich, immersive experience with 360-degree view field, taking movie viewing and playing games to a superior level. The VR Box manages to do so, as it features an adjustable pupil distance mechanism, which enables the V-200 to adjust the position of the spherical resin lenses by moving the button. Doing so, it provides the users a comfortable viewing experience.

Bingo V-200 VR Box also includes an optical lens made with 42 mm Aspheric, high transmittance Nano-Coating Technology which reduces glare, heightens brightness level and prevents distortions and viewing fatigue.

Being extremely lightweight, the V-200 VR can be connected via a smartphone and is also compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7- 6-inch.

So, how does the VR Box works? All that the user is required to do is open the front cover, place the phone in the middle of the holder, close the front cover and then control the device by moving their head. The user can also control the device by the Bluetooth remote controller that comes absolutely free with the V-200 VR Box.