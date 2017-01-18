LG Made Google Android 2.0 smartwatches to launch on February 9

LG and Google are set to introduce the first Android 2.0 powered smartwacthes to the world. According to famous tech tipster Evan Blass (evleaks), the tech giants are hosting an event on February 9, where LG will showcase the new wearables- LG Watch Sport and Watch Style running the latest Android 2.0 wearable OS.

As per a report by fonearena.com, the smartwatches will be available in the US market by next day and possibly will roll over to other markets in the month of March. LG might also showcase the smartwatches in the upcoming tech show- MWC 2017 along with the flagship LG G6.

Coming on to the features of the new LG made wearables, LG Watch Sport is said to sport a 1.38-inch display with a resolution of 480×480. The smartwatch will be 14.2mm thin; will feature IP68 certification for dust and water resistivity and will be available in titanium and dark blue variants.

It As far as hardware is concerned; there will be 4GB of internal storage, 768MB RAM, and a 430mAh battery unit to run the show. In terms of connectivity, LG Watch Sport will offer Wi-Fi, 3G, GPS, NFC, LTE and Bluetooth. The smartwatch will also come with a heart-rate monitor and Android Pay.

LG Watch Style will be the less powerful variant and will reportedly have a smaller 1.2-inch display offering a resolution of 360×360 pixels. It will have a thickness of 10.8mm and will be powered by 512MB RAM, 4GB of storage space and a smaller 240mAh battery unit.

LG is offering IP67 water and dust resistance the smartwatch will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. The smartwatch will be available in titanium, silver, and rose gold variants.

As noted, Samsung has recently launched the Gear S3 smartwacthes in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 28,500. The Gear S3 smartwatches comes loaed with feature such as a heart rate monitor, altimeter, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and run on Tizen Based Wearable Platform 2.3.2.

While Samsung has the right combination of hardware and features, LG's upcoming smartwatches have the luxury of Google's latest Android 2.0 OS, which will offer better app ecosystem and user experience as compared to Samsung's in house Tizen OS.