LG's upcoming Android Wear smartwatch images leaked

Analyzing the reports in the last few days, it looks like the search giant Google and LG consumer electronics company, are set to announce the Android Wear 2.0 and a couple of smartwatches in the coming days. Moreover, as per the reports, LG could announce the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style smartwatches just ahead of the MWC.

SEE ALSO: Moto E-series smartphones won't be receiving the Android Nougat update

While earlier rumors and some leaked images circulating around the internet have provided some hints as to what the devices will look like and what features it will bring, a new image of LG's new smartwatches have surfaced on the internet and this image coincides with the earlier leaked image of the rose gold Watch Style. As such, the LG Watch Style image has been leaked by Evan Blass on Twitter in two different colors: Silver, and Rose Gold.

LG Watch Style, in silver (top) and rose gold (bottom) pic.twitter.com/JlHaq35bZ0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 28, 2017

As for the features of the LG Watch Style smartwatch, it is the smaller in size compared to the Sport version. It will feature a 1.2 inch 360x360 circular P-OLED screen, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 240mAh battery. It is expected to be IP67-certified, but at the same time the smartwatch will miss out on some features such as NFC, GPS, mobile data, and a heart rate sensor.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Hawkeye Kickstarter campaign is likely to be canceled

Meanwhile, it is interesting to see that LG's smartwatches are bringing the Android Wear 2.0 before other devices. Besides, Google has said that the updated OS will bring exciting features like a dedicated app store, handwriting recognition and a full QWERTY keyboard and Google's AI-powered Assistant.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals