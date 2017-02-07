LG Watch Style and Sport will have support for Google Assistant and Android Pay, manuals leaked

Google is prepping to announce the final version of the Android Wear 2.0 tomorrow, but rumors are rife regarding the South Korean smartphone brand, LG's presence at the same event.

Yes, it is highly anticipated that LG will be releasing the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style alongside the Android Wear 2.0 tomorrow. And today's leak further confirms the same. User manual of both the upcoming Smartwatches has leaked online confirming two key features in them.

Also Read: LG Made Google Android 2.0 smartwatches to launch on February 9

The leaked manual show that these watches will come with support for Google Assistant built-in, which was previously seen on Google Pixel phones. Also, they will have support for Android Pay with which you can easily pay to merchants by just one tap after adding your card details.

The manual further state that these features will work in some regions and some areas might not get these. That said, we might not see the Android Pay feature working in India, but surely Google Assistant will work across the globe.

Source