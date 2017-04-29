LG Watch Style with Android Wear 2.0 is now available in Canada

This February, LG has launched its Watch Style and Watch Sport smartwatches in U.S in collaboration with Google.

These two smartwatches are said to be the first smartwatches to have Android Wear 2.0 pre-installed in it. Among those two, the LG Watch Style is the smaller as well as cheaper one. After launching in the U.S, the LG Watch Style is now made available in the Canadian Google Store as well. With slim and elegant design, this smartwatch comes with many special features in it.

Designed to be dust and water-resistant The Watch Style has a luxurious stainless steel body with straps made up of leather. The watch is IP67 certified making it as dust and water-resistant. It has a colorful 1.2-inch circular P-OLED display with 360x360 resolution. It comes with ambient light sensor (ALS) beneath the display. Also Read: Xiaomi and Huami launch two new featured packed smart watches The bottom of the watch is made up of matte plastic which allows for conductive charging. It also helps in keeping the watch cool after charging. There is no doubt in this slim and dashing watch gaining a wide popularity in the market. Performance The Watch Style runs on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of native storage. The connectivity options include Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity. The watch houses a battery of 240mAh capacity. Also Read: Timex plans to launch next range of smartwatches in Nov - Dec With Android Wear 2.0, the watch offers so much of features in it. One can easily run native applications via Google Play Store which is integrated into the watch, one can also send messages via emoji, voice or swipe keyboard. Fitness Tracker Many of the default watch faces present in the device lets you embed stats like step count, fitness goals, or any shortcut to begin an exercise. Google Fit now offers more diverse workouts such as walking, running, treadmill running, biking, stationary biking, aerobics, stair climbing machine, push-up challenge, sit-up challenge, and squat challenge. Also Read: Apple Watch NikeLab Limited Edition will be available from April 27 Cost If you are planning to buy this, then you can pick it from Google Store. The LG Watch Style with silver or titanium color variant is now available in the Canadian Google Store for $319 CAD. Whereas, for the rose gold variant one have to pay $40 extra.