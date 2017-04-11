LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition to receive Android Wear 2.0 in May

LG has officially announced on its Google+ account that first-gen Watch Urbane and Watch R is going to receive Android Wear 2.0 from this week. Apart from that, the post has also confirmed that the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition will be picking up Android Wear 2.0 in the beginning of May.

While we already knew that Watch Urbane and Watch R would be getting the latest version of Android wear, some of the users did not find the update on their devices. So LG has made it clear by this post that the rollout is actually taking place and it will start hitting more devices from next week. Now many people are wondering why Watch Urbane 2nd Edition is getting the update later.

Interestingly, it was the first of its kind in a number of aspects. It was the first Android Wear device to offer LTE connectivity, the first to feature multiple function buttons, and the first one to have a speaker for making voice calls.

So it is not clear why LG is not making it the first watch to receive Android Wear 2.0. Although the Urbane 2nd users will wait for almost a month from now to get the update, Android Wear 2.0 will make the device's LTE connectivity way better. It might even get Android Pay.

From working closely with Google to develop one of the first devices featuring the OSand also assisting the company in bringing Android Wear 2.0 to life, LG has made a name for itself in the smartwatch market.