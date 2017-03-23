Michael Kors reveals Sofie and Grayson Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

Michael Kors one of the renowned luxury watch providers has just announced that they are adding two new watches to its smartwatch family. The new devices showcased have been dubbed as Sofie and Grayson and were showcased at Baselworld, an annual watch and jewelry show in Basel, Switzerland.

The new smartwatches feature premium look and design and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. Both the devices run on Android Wear 2.0 out of the box. Further one good quality is that both the smartwatches are compatible with a variety of straps.

However, the two smartwatches have been designed keeping in mind the genders. As such, Grayson model is designed for men, and it features a completely metal case and a sleek design. On the other hand, the Sofie is a wearable especially for women and it basically boasts of a relatively thin case compared to its predecessors but it does come with an eye-catching bezel.

Both the Sofie and the Grayson are expected to be released this fall. Besides, their exact launch date is expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Apart from the two smartwatches, the watch manufacturer also disclosed its plans to update the Michael Kors Access app that is currently present on the company's existing Android Wear smartwatches. According to the report from AndroidHeadlines, the new version of the app will include a feature called My Social which will allow the users to change and customize their watch faces using any images from their Instagram accounts.

Further, the new feature will allow users to choose any photo on their Instagram feed and instantly display it on their watch face. This update is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.