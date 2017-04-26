MuveAcoustics introduces new wireless Bluetooth headphone Evoke

MuveAcoustics has just launched its premium over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphone series - 'Evoke' in India. As its first product roll out, the brand has unveiled the 'Evoke'(model number:MA-1999FB), which comes in a flagship blue color.

This limited-quantity product is priced at INR 12,999 and is available on Amazon. Besides the latest 'Evoke' series, MuveAcoustics's product line-up consists of earphone 'Drive', wireless speaker 'A-Plus', and water-resistant wireless speaker 'A-Star'. The company is also a part of Zeeva, which is a Hong Kong-based global consumer electronics manufacturing company.

Also Read: Moto Earbuds-2 in-ear headphones launched at Rs. 799

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Inbuilt Bluetooth 4.0 The Evoke MA-1999FB headphone comes pre-installed with Bluetooth 4.0 and multi-device pairing capability. It is a Bluetooth Class 2 device with up to 4 dam transmission power, equipping it with an effective range of 10 meters from the paired device. It is backed up by a lithium-ion battery, which is said to last up to 18 hours of playback time. Features multi-functional detachable cable In addition to this, users have the option to toggle between two paired devices simultaneously with the touch of a button. Moreover, the Evoke MA-1999FB features a multi-functional detachable cable with integrated playback, volume and phone-call control. Will provide better musical experience "At MuveAcoustics, we do not merely aim to redefine acoustics experiences, we intend to completely reinvent them. The Evoke series, with its futuristic design, immersive sound quality, and unmatched performance, truly epitomises the brand's core values. We are confident that it will develop a unique connect with the urban, on-the-go generation and offer them an evolved musical experience," said Nitin Butani, the spokeperson of MuveAcoustics, commenting on the launch.