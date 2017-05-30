MuveAcoustics launches new Impulse on-ear headphones at Rs. 2,499

MuveAcoustics products are known for their sturdy designs and superior quality music. Yesterday, the company launched 'Impulse', its new feature-intensive on-ear wired headphone. The limited-quality headphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,499.

However, you can get it at a discount price of Rs. 2,099 on Amazon.in. It is also available in Chroma stores. Besides this, you will also get an auxiliary cable with integrated microphone and in-line remote, a user manual with one year warranty. Falling under an affordable price range, this newly launched headphone will definitely catch the attention of music enthusiasts.

Features The Impulse headphone boasts a powerful and dynamic bass audio profile, which gives a better user experience. It comes enabled with a frequency response ranging from 20 Hz to 20 KHz, which ensures that the device delivers all perceivable sounds with precision. In addition to this, the gadget has a sensitivity of 100+/- 3 dB/1mW, impedance of 32 Ω, gold plated 3.5 mm jack, and standard input power and maximum input power of 30 mW and 100 mW respectively. Design As we have mentioned before, the headphone looks really stylish. It weighs just 150g, which makes it easy to carry it everywhere you want. Impulse on-ear headphones are available in three different color variants: Stylish Blue, Royal Purple and Steel Black. What makes it stand out "What has truly differentiated us within the market segment, and that too, in such a brief duration of time is our strong emphasis on innovation, technology, and customer experience. Increasing the gamut of our offerings, we are delighted to unveil yet another technological marvel featuring modern artistry and a futuristic design to the Indian market - Impulse on-ear headphones. The product offers a unique connects to its user and will surely receive an unprecedented market response, even when compared to its predecessors," said Nitin Butani, Vice President, MuveAcoustics at the launch.