New smartwatch Cito is designed to move in five different directions

Now the scientists have come up an interesting smartwatch which will definitely lead the wearable segment in future.

This newly designed smartphone is capable of moving in five five different directions. Yes, you heard it right. Named as Cito, it is having the ability to rotate, hinge, translate, rise and orbit. This will be of useful to people with physical disabilities or other impairments. So, keeping all these things in mind, they have planned to come up with the design which will be of useful to everyone.

Also Read: Huawei Watch Beta users to get Android Wear 2.0

Regarding this, Xing-Dong Yang, assistant professor at Dartmouth College in the US says,"Users want smartwatches that fit their lifestyles and needs. The Cito prototype is an exciting innovation that could give consumers even more great reasons to wear smartwatches."

This smartwatch is designed mainly to remove some drawbacks faced by the user which are associated while using wearables. So, it can present the data to the user in a better manner.

These movements include automatically orbiting around the wristband so one can view it even when the wrist is away from them. It also alerts the user of any newly received notification while playing a game. You can also let your companion to view this watch face.

Also Read: Apple is the world's top wearables vendor in Q1 2017

Yang says, "Consumers will question the need for smartwatches if the devices are just not convenient enough. Cito proves the true potential of smartwatches and shows that they can be functional and fun."

The researchers of this design say,"We recognize that our work investigates a radical idea, but our hope is that we also show how a methodical and principled approach can explore any such radical visions."

Source