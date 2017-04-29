New watch by Casio for women

To increase its presence in fitness market, watch manufacturer Casio has recently launched its first fitness BABY-G BGA-240 watch, collection for active girls in India.

The new watch comes in 4 color variants such as Black and white (BGA-240-7A and BGA-240-1A1), Black and green (BGA-240-1A2) and bright Pink (BGA-240-4A). The watch is available at a price of Rs. 5,995.

Introducing the new fitness watch collection Kulbhushan Seth, VP, Casio India said, "This season, we wanted to give BABY-G a more sophisticated style for those young women who prefer being active and staying fit. We are confident that our new Baby-G Runners' Collection will offer style and fitness to the fitness fanatic girls."

Casio Baby - G BGA - 240 comes in round dial with hour markers that are designed for ease of reading during the run. The comfortable resin band has a protector which enhances the fit to the wrist, which lets you wear the watch for a longer span without any discomfort.

The digital display shows the lap times (time taken to complete a fixed distance) and split times (elapsed time from the startup to a certain point) - which could be actively used during the run, to set the target time and to control the pace.

It also comes with features like LED light, dual time, countdown timer and second stopwatch.

In January this year, the company has launched the WSD-F20 at CES 2017. The smartwatch runs on Android Wear 2.0 - the latest software from Google for wearables this makes it one of the first smartwatches to do so.