Next Apple Watch could have SIM card slot in it

With the launch of various smartwatch every now and then, Apple is finding it difficult to market their smart watch. All new smartwatch comes with the latest trend and tries to make it autonomous without having to depend on any nearby smartphones.

Now, Apple is also trying to go with the same flow by providing this autonomous feature on their next watch. After two years of the official launch of its smartwatch, now the company is working on third generation device which may include a SIM card slot in it. Yes, you heard it right. This new feature will surely revolutionize the use of Apple Watch.

Also Read: Fitbit Alta HR launched at Rs 14,999; to be exclusively sold via Amazon India

With this option, one can easily call and use SMS feature on their watch itself, without having to depend on any smartphone. It is the greatest advantage one can have by buying this watch. One can also connect to the internet using 3G or 4G sim card inside it.

Already similar features were provided in Android Wear, where autonomous apps installed directly on your watch have the ability to work on its own without the need of any smartphone. This encouraged few manufacturers to use this capability to the full extent by offering smartwatch having SIM card as well as 4G connectivity in it.

Also Read: The iPhone 8 to cost less than $1,000: Report

Few brands like Huawei Watch 2, LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style are the good examples for this. Even Samsung offered its smartwatch Gear S3 with the same feature by using its own Tizen operating system.

Now by providing SIM card slot in the Apple Watch, the users can listen to music online, do online works and also communicate without using any iPhone.