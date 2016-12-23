Pokemon Go is Finally Rolling Out for Apple Watch Users!

Do you remember that Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, at the launch event of Apple iPhone 7 revealed that they are bringing the game to Apple Watch? Most of you might have forgotten this announcement.

Brace yourself. The new is now official. Pokemon Go was made available to the users of Apple Watch. That said, you can't play the entire game in the watch, but do the following tasks.

• Log each play session as a workout with gameplay counting toward personal activity rings

• Receive notifications about nearby pokemons

• Count distance towards hatching pokemon eggs and collecting candy with your buddy pokemon

• Receive notifications about poke stops nearby and collect items from them

• Receive notifications when eggs hatch and medals are awarded

The application is already live in the Apple App Store, and users can download it for free.

