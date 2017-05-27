PTron launches Xoto 7: A smartwatch that doubles as a Bluetooth earphone

PTron an Indian based consumer tech company has just launched a new Bluetooth smartwatch "Xoto 7" which can also be used as a Bluetooth earphone.

As per the company, PTron's strategy has been to continuously innovate and introduce unique products. Thus with the launch of this new product the company is aiming to meet the rapidly changing customer needs and demands. "Demands that are moving towards personalization and individualism - especially for the 'My Luxury' generation who are moving away from acquisitive predispositions towards personal needs like affordability and sustainability," adds the company.

While the company has high hopes, Xoto 7 is a combination of smartwatch and a Bluetooth earphone. The USP of this Bluetooth smartwatch is that by just giving a "little push with a finger the smartwatch turns into Bluetooth earphones."

However the features and specifications of this device include;

2 in 1 smart wrist wear, Smartwatch and detachable Bluetooth earphones

Attractive mirror like finish with PU leather strap

0.86" OLED touch screen display

Bluetooth 3.0+

Supports iOS 6.1 above and Android 4.3 above

Standby/talk time - 8 hours

60mAh polymer battery

Charging time - 2 hours

Hands-free calls, listen to music, sleep monitor, video display and many more

Talking about the pricing and availability of this device, PTron Xoto 7 is priced at Rs. 1,999 and will be available in gold color. The sales of Xoto 7 will commence from 1st Jun 2017 exclusively on LatestOne.com.

Besides Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of LatestOne.com also states, "Indian smart watch market is flooded with latest technological innovations. PTron is a well-established name in the mobile and tech accessories segment, due to its innovative product range. Xoto 7 proves PTron's ability to offer unique products at affordable prices keeping in mind the dynamic needs of the 'My Luxury' generation. Built on a bedrock of unabashed individuality and technological soundness, this generation dispels traditional brand ideals and aspirations by crafting their own needs based on quality, value and personal excitement."

"Moreover, a key feature of the smart watch is that you can detach the Bluetooth earphones from the smart watch to make or receive phone calls. In the coming months, there will be many more exclusive PTron product launches on LatestOne.com," he adds.