Samsung announces 4G LTE version of the Gear S3 Classic

If you recall, Samsung launched two elegant and stylish smartwatches, the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier in the month of January in India. And since the launch, these Gear S3 wearables have been deemed as one of the best smartwatches Android users can buy.

With circular design and multifunctional rotating bezel to Samsung Pay built into the watch and the compatibility feature with almost all Android devices, the Gear S3 lineup surely goes on to impresses a lot of tech enthusiasts. The only drawback would be the Classic model missing out on the LTE feature. However, Samsung must have realized this and the company has now unveiled a new variant of the Gear S3 Classic.

So basically, this new model will feature enhanced LTE connectivity. Putting this feature with the new model also means that it will now give consumers the choice between the modern Gear S3 Frontier or the refined Gear S3 classic. Just to refresh, the Gear S3 Frontier already comes with the LTE feature.

Commenting on the same, Alanna Cotton, Vice President of Marketing at Samsung Electronics America said, "The new Gear S3 classic LTE raises the bar for connected smartwatch design," said. "Adding LTE connectivity to the Gear S3 classic gives users the ability to stay connected on the go, even when they leave their phone behind."

Samsung further says that the LTE version of the Gear S3 classic will empower users to enhance their smartwatch experience with the ability to receive and reply to calls, texts, and alerts from their favorite applications. "Additionally, with one number solutions (available on all LTE models and U.S. carriers), calls from your Samsung smartwatch share the same number as your smartphone, making it easy for friends and family to recognize,"

As for the pricing and the availability of the new Gear S3 Classic, Samsung has stated that exact details will be revealed by the respective wireless providers.