Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier Smartwatches Launching in India on January 10

Samsung is probably concentrating more on the other sectors than its smartphone product line as of yet, which is quite evident with its CES 2017 launches. We had earlier reported that Samsung announced its first-ever gaming laptop - Notebook Odyssey and QLED TV at CES 2017. Moving ahead, the South Korean giant now confirms to launch both Classic and Frontier versions of Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch in India on January 10 at an event to be held in New Delhi.

Samsung has sent out press invites for the launch event of Gear S3, wherein the tech giant has featured Gear S3 sketches in the background and a statement that reads, "Samsung invites you to an evening of celebrating timeless style which is innovative, personal and eternal. An experience like never before awaits you!"

Expected to be the company's first major launch in the smartwatch sector, Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier smartwatches made the first public appearance at the IFA 2016 in Berlin back in September 2016. The key highlights of these Tizen OS-based smartwatches include IP68 ratings for water resistance, NFC, built-in speaker for activating voice messaging and music listening, GPS, and SOS, which will notify friends and family in case the wearer is stuck in an emergency situation.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Gear S3 Smartwatches to launch in India in Jan 2017: Everything You Need to Know



As far as the connectivity is concerned, Gear S3 Classic comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, whereas Frontier supports LTE along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Well, talking about the display, the successor of the Gear S2 comes with a 1.3-inch super AMOLED full circular bezel display. Besides, the smartwatch also comes with inbuilt GPS and speaker, which will help in making and receiving phone calls.

Further, Samsung has also added Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection, which makes the enables the smartwatches to withstand accidental damage, and also survive both high and low temperatures. Samsung also claims that both the Gear S3 smartwatches come with the ability to operate at higher altitudes of up to 15,000 feet.

SEE ALSO: Apple Watch Series 2 vs Samsung Gear S3: Here's A Smartwatch Shootout



Powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor, the smartwatch is fuelled by a 380mAh battery along with a power saver mode, which further extends the battery life. As far as the price is considered, the starting price of Gear S3 is $349, which is roughly around Rs. 23,800. However, Samsung hasn't made any official announcement about the price at which the smartwatches might hit the Indian shores.

Source