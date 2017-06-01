Samsung Gear Fit2 gets latest software update; allows you to sweat smarter

Samsung added quite a lot of interesting features in the newly released software update for its Gear Fit2. You can easily take care of your fitness using the new attributes introduced in this latest version of the software.

It not only allows you to sweat smarter but also tracks a different range of exercises done and helps in maximizing the training. One can also easily monitor the heart rate and calories burnt while exercising using this band. This update can be downloaded through Samsung Gear app. Let us see in detail what are those new updates and how will they be useful.

Maps and color-coded graphs After completing the exercise, the update lists the workout stats in a color-coded graph format. It includes the time spent in various heart-rate zones as well as categorizes it under three different levels- Moderate, Vigorous and Maximum. Also Read: Honor A2 Smartband with heart rate monitor launched; Specs and more It is also designed to automatically activate the fitness-tracking function when the user exercises continuously for more than ten minutes. Not just this, one can also view their approximate location after completing an auto-tracked workout. Monitors calories burnt and heart rate Users can customize the target by adding the distance and time using the Samsung Health smartphone app. He can choose between different runs including the one designed to burn fat and increase cardiovascular endurance. The intensity level can also be selected based on their need. Once the target is set, the device automatically guides you through every stage of exercise.



One can also personalize the details to be displayed during workout such as distance traveled, calories burned, duration, and the heart rate. Swiping across the screen lets you adjust these workout data. Alerts and sleep tracker The update alerts the user when they stay inactive for 50 minutes by providing some simple stretches to do. It is also designed to monitor your sleep carefully and provide you with the in-depth sleep pattern. Also Read: New smartwatch Cito is designed to move in five different directions The multicolored graph is used to differentiate the sleep such as Restless, Light and Motionless sleep. One can view this detailed information either on this device or in the Samsung Health app installed on the phone. Other highlights Apart from this, the latest update is also capable of sending SOS alerts along with a location. This alert can be sent just by triple pressing the home key of the Gear Fit2. It also lets you download or browse different watch faces on the device or using the Gear app.