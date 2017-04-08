Samsung Gear S3: Porting to Android Wear is now possible

Though people still opt for mobile phones rather than any wearable available in the market, few companies like Samsung are still trying to attract the buyers towards them by updating their product every now and then.

The South Korean smartphone giant is looking into the wearable segment in a unique way. By launching it's Samsung Gear S2, the company moved from the Android Wear OS to their in-house operating system Tizen. Even their next generation Gear S3 Smartwatches are also equipped with the same Tizen OS. It is said that Tizen OS is way ahead of Android Wear.

Now a thread in an XDA developers forum which got updated recently speaks about an initial step towards porting Android Wear to Gear S3. This sounds interesting.Yes, now this is made possible by using the internal firmware of Samsung Gear.

This firmware is mainly used to reset the device, so one can gain full read/write access to the smartwatch including its root access. In this forum, a developer has attached the source files for both the Exynos 7270 CPU which is used by Gear S3 and also an internal firmware.

For now, this experiment is still in the initial stage, so it might take some more time until someone pops up with his Android Wear equipped Gear S3 online. Since Tizen OS provides almost all features present in Android Wear, it is not sure how people will consider this new trick of modifying the firmware.

Though porting to Android Wear consumes a lot of time, the ultimate goal is just to get Android Wear running on Samsung wearable.

